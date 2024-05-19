Private Bus Catches Fire on Srikalahasti-Tirupati Highway, Driver's alertness Saves Passengers

A major accident was narrowly avoided on Sunday morning in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh when a private bus caught fire on the Srikalahasti-Tirupati highway. The bus, en route to its destination, suddenly burst into flames near Renigunta.

Fortunately, the driver acted swiftly upon noticing the fire and promptly took the bus to the side of the road. With quick thinking, the driver managed to evacuate all passengers from the bus, preventing any injuries or casualties.

Despite the driver's efforts, the bus was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.