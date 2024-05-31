Priyadarshini Engg college surroundings declared as Red Zone

Live
Nellore: To avoid any untoward incidents during counting of votes, police administration has declared surrounding areas of Priyadarshini Engineering College as ‘red zone’ from Thursday.
The restrictions will be in force up till the counting concludes on June 4. In a press note released here on Thursday, SP K Arif Hafeez stated that flying of drone cameras in the premises of Priyadarshini Engineering College is strictly prohibited. He warned that if persons or organisations violates the rules, drone cameras will be seized and criminal cases will be registered against them.
He said Section 144 is already in existence and urged public and people’s representatives should extend their cooperation to the police department for smoothing conduction of counting. The SP urged social media organisers not to post messages or photos at the time of publishing exit polls. He warned if anyone fail to follow the norms, group Admin will be held responsible and serious action will be initiated against them.