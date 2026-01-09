Prizes distributed to essay writing winners

Nellore: Annadevula Govinda Reddy Saraswati Samajam presented prizes to the winners of essay writing competition held for students on the significance of Sankranthi festival. Dr Gangishetty Sivakumar, recipient of Central Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar Children's Literature Award, gave away the prizes.

Dr Sivakumar advised children to stay away from mobile phones and drugs and to respect Indian culture and traditions. Saraswati Samajam president Mopuru Penchalaiah, former secretary of Hindu Prachara Parishad Mallela Srihari, VR College Telugu HOD K Venkataswamy Reddy and others attended the programme.