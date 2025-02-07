  • Menu
Problems of cement workers to be solved soon

Labour minister promises factory managements that he will take up the problems of both managements and workers to the notice of CM

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister of labour, factories and boilers Vasamsetti Subhash assured the representatives of the cement factory managements that he would take up the problems of both the management and the workers to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to get them resolved.

Addressing the representatives of the cement factory managements here on Thursday when they called on him, the minister discussed their problems. He also discussed the problems of the factory workers with the managements.

The cement factory management presented a representation to the minister narrating their woes. After patiently hearing their problems, the minister assured them that he would take up their problems to the notice of the chief minister. He asserted that the NDA government would support the factory workers also.

