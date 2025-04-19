Processions by Christians mark Good Friday

Ongole: The faithful in Jesus Christ observed Good Friday in Prakasam district to take inspiration from the crucifixion of the Son of God at Calvary. The churches in the Prakasam district congregated with the believers who read psalms and the gospel and sang hymns praising the Lord.

Being an important weekend for the Christians, hundreds of them thronged the churches in the district and spent the time meditating in silence at the special prayers, remembering the pain that Christ underwent for the sinners. After the offerings and prayers at St Teresa Church, Ongole, the priests carried the holy cross from the RCM Church to the RTC Bus Station and returned, depicting the events in his last days at various locations. Bishop Pilli Anthony Das, Vicar General Padre Mani, St Teresa Padre DS Paul, assistant Padre Prabhu Das, and others also participated in the procession.

At the JMB Memorial Church, Pastor DJ Augustine explained the seven utterances of Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, known as ‘Seven Last Words of Christ’, to the community and how everyone should relate to them. The Bible Mission Church, Bethlehem Prayer Mandir, St Theresa Church, Covenant Prayer Centre, Seventh Day Prayer Tower, and others in Ongole, and other churches in Kothapatnam, Alluru, and Christians in other rural places organised processions, the Way of the Cross, portraying Jesus carrying the cross for crucifixion to Calvary hill.

The churches in Cumbum, Bestavaripet, and Ardhaveedu mandals also organised processions in the villages carrying the cross. The St Anthony church in Mariyammapet in Chirala observed Good Friday with devotion. The Centenary Telugu Baptist Church in Podili, the RCM Church in Giddalur, ABM Church and Telugu Baptist Church in Markapuram, The Lurdhumatha church in Karemchedu, the Baptist church in Ulichi, and Christians in other places also organised the processions to portray the pain that Jesus Christ took to save human beings on earth from sin. The churches conducted holy masses and communions until 3 pm, as many of the followers were fasting that day. In the evening, the solemn Christian fraternity participated in special prayers, singing songs and hymns praising the

Lord Jesus.