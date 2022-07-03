Prof Raju appointed as appellate chairman

Vizianagaram: Prof GSN Raju, former vice chancellor of Andhra University, present Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University has been appointed as chairman of appellate committee of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Prof Raju said that the committee would look into various issues of the engineering colleges and rectifies the issues raised by the students and the management.

It is an opportunity to work with AICTE and to improve the standards in engineering education. The appellate would receive the complaints from students and parents on colleges national wide and works to resolve those issues.