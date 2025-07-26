Property auto-mutation to be rolled out in 17 corporations

Vijayawada: Ina major step toward transforming urban governance, the state government unveiled a groundbreaking Auto-Mutation System that will enable the instantaneous mutation of property ownership records at the time of registration. This pioneering digital initiative, which will initially be introduced in 17 municipal corporations starting August 1, 2025, marks a critical milestone in e-Governance and citizen service reforms.

This innovative solution is designed to eliminate the need for property owners to visit urban local bodies (ULBs) separately for mutation formalities, thereby drastically reducing bureaucratic delays and enhancing transparency in property transactions. The state government has adopted a phased rollout approach, with the Auto-Mutation System first being deployed across 17 municipal corporations.

The system will gradually be introduced in all urban local bodies. Until now, property mutation — the official update of municipal ownership records — has been a manual and time-consuming process. Property owners often faced challenges such as multiple visits to government offices, repeated document submissions, and a lack of transparency. These issues disproportionately impacted senior citizens, working professionals, and non-resident property owners. In response, the municipal administration and urban development department, under the leadership of principal secretary S Suresh Kumar collaborated with the registrations and stamps department to develop an integrated and fully automated IT system. With the Auto-Mutation System, when a property is registered at the sub-registrar’s office, the mutation process is automatically triggered in the background.

To ensure the process is instant and seamless, the system requires two conditions to be met: the buyer must pay the applicable mutation fee, and all outstanding municipal dues (property tax, vacant land tax, water supply, and sewerage charges) must be cleared. Once these conditions are fulfilled, the system instantly processes the mutation request and updates the ownership records within the respective municipal corporation’s database.

This eliminates the need for property owners to submit a separate application or visit the ULB, ultimately creating a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all citizens.