Provide Aadhaar card to octogenarian woman: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has extended all his support to an octogenarian woman and directed the officials concerned to provide her an Aadhaar Card immediately for availing benefits of government welfare schemes. The MLA participated in 'Gadapa Gadapku Mana Prabhuthvam' programme conducted at Giripuram on Saturday where many families have got more than Rs 25 lakh each in three years of YSRCP rule through various welfare schemes.

While interacting with locals, the MLA met Sakunthalamma,82, who poured out her woes to MLA and complained about her son who has been roaming around irresponsibly addicting to liquor.

When the MLA asked her about the welfare scheme benefits, the old woman replied that she has no Aadhaar Card to avail the benefits of schemes. The MLA immediately directed the revenue officials to provide her an Aadhaar Card without delay. He also reprimanded her son and warned him of serious punishment if he continues neglecting his mother.

Assuring her, the MLA said he will include her name in the list of welfare schemes through ward volunteer after issuing Aadhaar Card.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said the welfare schemes were yielding good results and filling happiness in the lives of poor and the people enthusiastically promising to cast their vote again to Jagan Mohan Reddy next time also.