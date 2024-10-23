Provide loan cards to all tenant farmers: Minister Nadendla

Eluru: Minister for Civil Supplies and district in-charge minister Nadendla Manohar has directed officials to provide loan eligibility cards to every eligible tenant farmer in the district.

State Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, District Collector K Vetri Selvi, SP K Pratap Siva Kishore, JC P Dhatri Reddy, MLAs from the district reviewed various development and welfare programmes being implemented in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nadendla said that more than 90 per cent of the tenant farmers in the state are cultivating and growing food grains by toiling in the fields.

He said that they are approaching private moneylenders for lack of loans from banks for cultivation, and during natural calamities they are committing suicide due to complete loss of crops and not getting insurance money.

He said that a new law is being brought for the welfare of tenant farmers without disturbing the land ownership rights from the coming Kharif. Instead of setting the target of providing loan eligibility cards to a few tenant farmers, the authorities should take steps to provide loan eligibility cards to as many tenant farmers as possible. He said that farmers who actually cultivate in the field will be provided with identity cards, loans will be provided from banks, remunerative prices will be provided for the harvested crop and insurance compensation will be provided for crop losses during natural calamities.

The district has suitable weather conditions for oil palm and cocoa crops and the farmers should be encouraged to cultivate them. He said that the Chief Minister is sincere to complete the Polavaram project, which is the long-time wish and dream of the Telugu people, in the next three years.

He instructed concerned officials to provide the details of the families to be provided R&R package in connection with the Polavaram project.

The minister directed the authorities to give priority to provide employment to youth by bringing better investments for the establishment of industries in the region through the new industrial policy.

He said that free sand is the government’s policy and strict action will be taken against those who trade free sand.

The task force wants to increase surveillance to prevent the use of drugs like ganja in the district. Along with the maintenance of peace and security in the district, strong measures should be taken to prevent attacks and atrocities on women.

Minister Parthasarathy said that Minister Nadendla Manohar is a very experienced leader and it is a matter of happiness that such a person has been appointed as the in-charge minister of Eluru district.

District collector Vetri Selvi and District SP Pratap Siva Kishore also spoke at the meeting.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, MLC Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, MLAs Badeti Radhakrishnaiah, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Songa Roshan Kumar, Chirri Balaraju, Maddipati Venkataraju, District Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, DRO D Pushpamani, Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, RDOs K Addaiah, K Achyut Ambarish, Vani and district officials of various departments were present.