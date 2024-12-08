PTM draws splendid response

Nellore : The State government’s prestigious ‘Parent-Teacher Meeting’ (PTM) got splendid response from people as scores of parents along with their children participated in the mega event across the district on Saturday.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana participated in the meeting held at BVS Girls High School in Nawabpet, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy participated in the meeting at KSR High School in Bakthavatchala Nagar, while district Collector O Anand attended the meeting at DSR ZP High School at Dargamitta in the city.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy participated at the meeting held at Gurukula Patasala in Atmakur town. Minister Narayana narrated his 40-year laborious experience as educationalist and said that it will be mandatory for parents to spend some time with their children every day, so that they can notice weaknesses of their children and correct the problem by projecting it to the teacher. He said it is not correct to pressurise students for scoring top marks by comparing with others, without correcting his weak points, which may lead them to take extreme step.

The Minister stated that he failed in SSC and passed Inter with grace marks, but achieved gold medal in degree and PG only because of the encouragement given by his parents and teachers.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy opined that providing peaceful atmosphere and infrastructure facilities in schools, coupled with adoption of technics by teachers will reason the success of students in education. He noted that students can achieve target in education through organising meetings between parents and teachers.

The MP has lauded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh launched the new concept where around 72 lakh parents attended the meeting held in 45,094 schools across the State.

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy noted that frequent interaction between parents, teachers and student will yield excellent results in education sector. He said in view of promoting quality education in rural areas, the government has established Gurukul Patasala in Somasila, Aduru Palle and Atmakur in the constituency.

District Collector O Anand said that PTM has been organized in 2,604 schools in the district.

Meanwhile, police personnel from DSP rank to SI cadre have participated in PTMs in their respective areas and created awareness among students about the ill effects of consuming ganja and other drugs. They made the students to pledge that they will not take drugs.