Puli Srinivasulu new GMC commissioner

Guntur : Puli Srinivasulu took over charge as Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner at the GMC office here on Wednesday. Earlier, he worked as Chittoor district collector.

Speaking on the occasion, he said with the cooperation of people’s representatives and officials, he will develop infrastructure in Guntur.

He said he will take steps to improve drinking water facilities and sanitation here and take steps to solve the grievances of the people and render better services.

Officials of the various departments briefed about ongoing development works in Guntur.

Later, he visited the Secretariat and met the Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, and principal secretary, municipal administration Anil Kumar Singhal. He met Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi.