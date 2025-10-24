Punishment to culprits demanded

Rajamahendravaram: The Communist Party of India and the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya staged a dharna in front of the district Collectorate on Thursday, demanding stringent punishment for the accused in the rape of a minor girl studying in a welfare hostel and stronger measures to ensure the safety of girl students.

CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it a matter of great shame for society.

He said that there was a serious lack of protection for girl students in welfare hostels and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. He also urged the government to pay special attention to the management of welfare hostels and ensure adequate safety for inmates. Madhu alleged that the Assistant Social Welfare Officer of Rajamahendravaram was not residing locally and demanded the immediate suspension of that officer for negligence. District general secretary of the Mahila Samakhya P Lavanya demanded the installation of CCTV cameras at all girls’ welfare hostels across the district to enhance safety. She alleged that the incident reflected the negligence of officials. CPI district assistant secretary K Rambabu, city secretary V Kondalarao, AITUC leaders Reddy Ramana and Allam Venkateswara Rao, Jatla Labour Union secretary Sappa Ramana, AIYF district secretary P Trimurthulu, CPI leaders Sepani Ramanamma, T Nageswara Rao, and S Nagamani also participated in the protest.