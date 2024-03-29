Purandeswari calls for an end to ‘destructive rule’ in AP

Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari called upon the people to put an end to the ‘destructive rule’ in the state. She said that there is a pathetic situation in the state that even the state Secretariat has been mortgaged. Stating that there this is time to bring qualitative change in the state, she asked everyone to work so that the BJP flag flies in Anaparthi.

Purandeswari visited the BJP office in Rajahmundry for the first time on Thursday after declared as Rajahmundry MP candidate. She met key party leaders and workers.

BJP ranks accorded a warm welcome to the state party chief on her visit to Rajahmundry. Purandheswari and AP election co-in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh were invited by BJP district president Bommula Dattu and others at the party office.

She said that BJP has candidates for 175 Assembly seats and 25 parliament seats, but recognising the need for an alliance, the party has limited itself to 10 Assembly and 6 parliament seats. Noting that many aspirants in the party are disappointed, she said that national leadership has taken this decision with a view to develop the state. She urged BJP workers to work hard for the victory of TDP and Jana Sena candidates also.

Describing BJP-TDP-JSP alliance a historical necessity, she said it must come to power. “The poor in Andhra Pradesh are being cheated. The government has increased electricity charges eight times in the last five years. The state has withdrawn 27 schemes introduced by the Centre for the welfare of SCs. BC Commission has not been given legal status in the state,” she said and demanded a white paper on the investments received by the state.

Siddharth Nath Singh said that all problems will be solved if the double-engine government comes to power in AP. Polavaram project is possible only with a double-engine government. He asked people to ensure BJP candidate’s victory in Anaparthi.

Siddarth Nath Singh criticised Jagan's government has become synonymous with corruption. He said while Centre sanctioned 22.5 lakh houses, the state government has not completed even three lakh houses. If the sand, liquor and land mafias are to go, double-engine government should be elected, he added.