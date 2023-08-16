  • Menu
Puttaparthi: Freedom fighters’ sacrifices recalled

District in-charge Minister Gummanur Jayaram, district Collector Arun Babu and SP Madhava Reddy presenting certificates of merit to the employees in Puttaparthi on Tuesday. (Right) Schoolchildren performing dance at police parade grounds in Puttaparthi.
District in-charge and Labour and employment Minister Gummanur Jayaram has conveyed best wishes to the newly born district on 77th Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Puttaparthi(Sathya Sai district): District in-charge and Labour and employment Minister Gummanur Jayaram has conveyed best wishes to the newly born district on 77th Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Participating in the celebrations chaired by district Collector Arun Babu, Minister Jayaram recalled the sacrifices of several freedom fighters at national and local level. He said that Kalkuru Subbarao, Melavai Govinda Reddy, Peru Saheb, KV Ramakrishna Reddy and Chidambara Reddy were some of the freedom fighters, who hailed from the district and gave their lives for the cause of India’s independence.

He also listed out welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and steering the State on the path of progress. District Collector P Arun Babu and SP Madhava Reddy and all district officials attended the programme. School children and youth performed cultural performances, which enthralled the spectators.

Police march past and police music band are an added attraction.

Officials of all departments did an excellent job by pressing into action motorised chariots symbolising government schemes.

