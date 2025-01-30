Race intensifies for Tirupati Deputy Mayor’s post

Tirupati : The race for Deputy Mayor’s post in Tirupati Municipal Corporation is heating up, with both NDA and YSRCP vying for control. The election, scheduled for February 3 as per State Election Commission’s notification, was necessitated by the resignation of former Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who stepped down to contest as an MLA candidate.

With a change in government following general elections in May, political dynamics within the corporation have shifted. Several YSRCP corporators have pledged support to the ruling NDA, and more are expected to follow. Out of 50 municipal divisions, YSRCP initially secured 48 seats, while TDP won just one. One division did not hold elections due to a court directive. Since then, the passing of a YSRCP corporator and the resignation of Abhinay Reddy have reduced the total number of corporators to 47.

The election has become a prestige battle for both groups as they seek to assert dominance in the corporation. NDA leaders claim to have the backing of 22 corporators as of now, while YSRCP remains confident that 38 corporators are still loyal to the party. With 24 votes needed to secure victory, the role of seven reportedly neutral corporators could prove decisive.

Additionally, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam can cast their votes in favour of the YSRCP candidate, making NDA’s task more challenging.

YSRCP has nominated Sekhar Reddy, the corporator from 42nd division, for the post. NDA, however, is yet to announce its candidate and is closely monitoring developments. Speculation suggests that the lone TDP corporator may be a contender, but the alliance might also opt for a defector from YSRCP to secure broader support.

Although only a year remains in the corporation’s current term, the election holds significant political weight. The outcome will impact the power balance within the municipal body, particularly with the shifting loyalties of key figures. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, originally elected under the YSRCP banner, is now reportedly siding with the NDA, while Mayor Dr R Sirisha remains loyal to YSRCP. If the NDA secures the Deputy Mayor post, it could tilt the corporation’s control in its favour, further weakening YSRCP’s influence.

As the election approaches, all eyes are on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, whose strategic decisions could play a crucial role in determining the outcome by encouraging defections. The political stakes are high, and the results will shape the power dynamics in Tirupati’s civic administration.