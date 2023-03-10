  • Menu
Ragi malt distribution from March 21

Representational Image


Guntur: The government has postponed the distribution of ragi malt to school students to March 21 due to election code of conduct for MLC elections in the State. The government issued orders to this effect. DEOs and Headmasters of the schools were instructed to note the change and make necessary arrangements in the schools.


The government has decided to distribute ragi malt to the students to overcome anaemia, general weakness and for healthy growth. It was already implemented in schools in Amaravati mandal of Guntur district on pilot basis. Based on the feedback, the government has taken steps to distribute throughout the State.


