Rain likely in next two days in Andhra Pradesh northeast and easterly winds

Highlights

Amid North-east and Easterly winds are blowing from lower troposphere in the state, rains likely to start again in the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Tuesday night that the South Coastal and Rayalaseema are likely to receive scattered to moderate rains from Thursday.

At the same time, thunder, lightning and lightning are also possible. It is said that the north Coastal Andhra will witness dry weather.

On the other hand, the surface circulation is going to merge in the South Andaman Sea on December 4. The IMD is predicting that a low pressure is likely to form in the same region later.

