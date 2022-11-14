  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Act on complaints without delay, police officials told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Additional SP (Law & Order) M Rajani directed the police officials to take timely and appropriate action without delay on the complaints given by the people on various problems and difficulties.

She spoke at Spandana programme held at the district police office on Monday.

She received applications from 21 people from different parts of the district. She said that these complaints were received on family disputes, property disputes, thefts, and cheating cases. According to law, the investigation will be conducted and the problems will be resolved soon, she said.

