Rajamahendravaram: Central prison reels under Covid impact

Rajamahendravaram: As many as 213 inmates of central prison here have been tested Covid positive out of 1,675 inmates in the jail. The fast spreading of the deadly viral disease causing panic among prison population. The prison is overcrowded with 1,600 inmates, including those in remand as against its capacity of 1,300 prisoners.



Speaking to The Hans India, prison superintendent S Raja Rao said that the prisoners that were tested positive were being kept in isolation in the prison and were being provided with quality medical aid. One doctor in the prison also was infected with corona.

Out of 213 corona patients, 73 inmates are in convicted prisoners while the remaining 140 are undertrials who were brought here from various places. "Test reports are coming after four to five days to the new remand prisoners and in the meantime, it is spreading to others," lamented the prison superintendent Raja Rao. He said nutritious food was being supplied to corona patients in the prison and utmost care was being taking in their case.

District deputy medical and health officer Dr Komali visited the prison and suggested various methods to combat the disease.

"Every nook and corner of the prison has been sanitised and many safety measures have also been taken. We are updating the information to the higher officials frequently," Raja Rao said.