Live
- Jobs for all eligible top among party poll agenda: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- KCR allocates 2 acres for Jain Bhavan construction
- Telangana Police launches CDEW centres for women and children safety
- Karimnagar: NCC annual training camp commences at Pramita School
- Restore all the closed roads, appeal SCB locals
- Nizamabad: Prashant Reddy inaugurates CM Cup-23 tournament
- Minister Gangula kick-starts CM Cup-2023 in karimnagar
- Tirupati: MR Palli police crack mystery of fire mishaps in Sanambatla
- Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar felicitated by journalists
- Mahabubanagar: Collector Tejans Nandalal Pawar all praise for CV Raman School
Rajamahendravaram: Certificate of Excellence for photographer Musini Venkateswara Rao (Babulu)
Highlights
In recognition of his services in the field of photography, renowned photographer Musini Venkateswara Rao (Babulu) has been awarded the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by the Global Maestro of Sigma Academy of Photography Distinction-2023.
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : In recognition of his services in the field of photography, renowned photographer Musini Venkateswara Rao (Babulu) has been awarded the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by the Global Maestro of Sigma Academy of Photography Distinction-2023. He received this certificate from MC Shekhar, founder of Global Maestro. Members of the Photography Association of Andhra congratulated Babulu for receiving the prestigious certificate. Babulu, who has received many national and international awards as a photographer, runs a studio in Rajahmundry.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS