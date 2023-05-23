Rajamahendravaram: Certificate of Excellence for photographer Musini Venkateswara Rao (Babulu)

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : In recognition of his services in the field of photography, renowned photographer Musini Venkateswara Rao (Babulu) has been awarded the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by the Global Maestro of Sigma Academy of Photography Distinction-2023. He received this certificate from MC Shekhar, founder of Global Maestro. Members of the Photography Association of Andhra congratulated Babulu for receiving the prestigious certificate. Babulu, who has received many national and international awards as a photographer, runs a studio in Rajahmundry.