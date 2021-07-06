Rajamahendravaram: Congress workers to stage protest against fuel price hike

Rajamahendravaram: District Congress leaders and workers will conduct cycle yatras, dharnas and protest meetings against the spiraling prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities.

Rajamahendravaram parliamentary constituency Congress president Martin Luthar said that State Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath would visit the district on July 14 to participate in protest programme against hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities.

He appealed to the party workers to make the programme a success. He urged the State government to withdraw the proposal for enhancement of property tax in the State. He held a review meeting with party leaders and activists at the Congress office here on Monday.

State Congress Panchayat Raj Sanghatan convenor Amar Jahabegh participated as chief guest. Congress leaders G Ravi, P Subba Rao, K Lakshmi and others were present.