Rajamahendravaram: Cops book case against illegal transport of cows
As many as 74 cows were found ready for illegal transport at Ramannapalem village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district
Rajamahendravaram: As many as 74 cows were found ready for illegal transport at Ramannapalem village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district. Sanatana Dharma Prabhodananda voluntary organization founder T Saibabu and Jana Sena leader DD Subbrao stated that the cows were kept ready in Ramannapalem village for illegal transport to other states.
They said that they lodged a complaint to take stern action against those involved in illegal transport. They also demanded that stringent action should be taken by identifying the centres for cow slaughter.
Gokavaram Sub-Inspector Chenna Rao said that as per the complaint they registered a case. He also assured that the cows will be sent back to the respective Gosalas.
