Rajamahendravaram: CPI cadres told to focus on public problems

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CPI district secretary Thatipaka Madhu has called upon the party ranks to focus on fighting over public issues and to fill the party with inspiration from the recently concluded CPI State Congress.

A public survey should be conducted across the district from Thursday (October 27) to November 3 to identify local ward-wise public problems.

Addressing a party meeting held at the local CPI office here on Wednesday, Madhu alleged that even after three-and-a-half years of the YSRCP government coming to power, local issues have not been resolved. He said the problems related to roads, drainage systems, fresh water supply and toilets remained the same in every ward. He stated that the Jagan government has failed to resolve these issues. He said development in Rajahmundry city has stalled due to lack of the city governing council. Madhu said after the completion of the public survey, petitions will be given to the legislators on the respective issues.

He warned that if the government does not take steps to solve the problems, the fight will be intensified.

CPI district assistant secretary K Rambabu, city secretary V Kondala Rao, CPI city assistant secretary Sappa Ramana and women's federation leader K Rama Devi and others participated in the party meeting.