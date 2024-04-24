Live
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
- All-time highest score by Narayana student in AP SSC results
- TS Inter results announced, here is the direct link
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Drawing contest held on reading habits
Highlights
GIET School of Pharmacy organised a drawing competition on reading habits at the Library of Pharmacy on Tuesday on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day
Rajamahendravaram: GIET School of Pharmacy organised a drawing competition on reading habits at the Library of Pharmacy on Tuesday on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day. Speaking at the competition, School of Pharmacy Principal Dr MD Dhana Raju said that reading books from early age helps students to reach great positions in life.
Prof Dr C Gopi of School of Pharmacy was the judge of the drawing competition organised for the students. S Shravani, MD Jehera Sultana and K Rama Lakshmi won first, second, and third prizes respectively. L Nikita was awarded the consolation prize. Principal Dhana Raju distributed prizes to the winners. Librarian and NSS Programme Officer Shaik Meera supervised the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS