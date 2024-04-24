  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Drawing contest held on reading habits

GIET School of Pharmacy Principal Dhana Raju and Librarian Shaik Meera with the winners of competition in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: GIET School of Pharmacy organised a drawing competition on reading habits at the Library of Pharmacy on Tuesday on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day. Speaking at the competition, School of Pharmacy Principal Dr MD Dhana Raju said that reading books from early age helps students to reach great positions in life.

Prof Dr C Gopi of School of Pharmacy was the judge of the drawing competition organised for the students. S Shravani, MD Jehera Sultana and K Rama Lakshmi won first, second, and third prizes respectively. L Nikita was awarded the consolation prize. Principal Dhana Raju distributed prizes to the winners. Librarian and NSS Programme Officer Shaik Meera supervised the event.

