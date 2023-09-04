Rajamahendravaram: Free mass marriages organised

Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kshetram of Korukonda road organised mass free marriages in the name of Kalyanamastu on Sunday under the auspices of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Trust. Temple trustees Kalepu Surya Simhachalam and Nageswara Rao organised this event.
Temple priest Avasala Srikiranacharya conducted the marriage ritual for six couples at 10.39 am, followed by Sutradharana, Talambralu, Panigrahanam and other rituals. Gold mangal sutra, silver toe ring, wedding clothes and other wedding accessories were given free on behalf of the temple. Afterward, lunch was arranged for the relatives of the brides and grooms. The chief priest wished that the future life of the new couples would be prosperous with the blessings of Lord Sri Narasimha Swamy.