Rajamahendravaram: Major fire breaks out at palm oil plantation

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Major fire broke out near Veldurthi in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada district on Tuesday morning. When chemical containers were set on fire in the palm oil plantation, the fire spread in all directions and thick black smoke billowed.

The accident occurred when the person, who bought chemical cans from a ship to sell them as iron scrap, was cleaning them to remove accumulated chemicals in the cans by burning them. While cleaning the chemical barrels one by one, fire got out of control and spread to all the containers.

Workers ran out in fear for their lives as the fire burst out from chemical cans. All the cans were burnt and heavy smoke lingered for several hours.

Locals tried in vail to douse the fire. Fire vehicles from Kakinada worked for three hours and put out the fire.

Tahsildar Trinath, CI YRK Srinivas and SI Abdul Nabi inspected the spot.