Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani dares TDP for debate on city development

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP, YSRCP MLA candidate of Rajahmundry Margani Bharat Ram organised election campaign in the 6th ward of here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that Rajahmundry TDP candidate Adireddy Srinivas’s family enjoyed power for 16 years as mayor, MLC, and MLA, but did not pay any attention to the development of the city.

He criticised those who ignored the city for 16 years and are asking people for votes today.

TDP has no right to ask people of Rajahmundry for their votes. Bharat Ram said that he has done various development works in the city as an MP and made it a beautiful city in the last five years.

Murali Mohan was criticised for spending five years in Hyderabad and Delhi for his business work without even meeting the people who voted for him. TDP candidate Adireddy Bhavani, who won as city MLA in 2019 has done nothing to the city in these five years, he alleged.

Bharat promised to develop Rajahmundry into a cosmopolitan city and said progress made in the last five years is being put before the public as a progress report.

Similarly, the Adireddy family was also challenged to tell what they had done in 16 years, he said.

He advised Adireddy Srinivas to show good he has done and ask people for votes.

He said it’s a shame to request victory for him this time, given that three candidates from their family have already won. He challenged former MP Murali Mohan or sitting MLA Bhavani to come forward for a debate with him.