Rajamahendravaram: NH-16 to be widened into six lane way

Rajamahendravaram: Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry National Highway NH 16 will be expanded into six lanes. As part of the project sanctioned in the year 2000, the national highway was developed at the level of four lanes.



Due to increased population and vehicular traffic, traffic problems arise. Accidents reported in some areas on the national highway.

In this view, the Central government is taking steps to widen the road into six lanes, which is good news for travellers and motorists. This highway has already been upgraded to six lanes in the Anakapalli-Srikakulam and Rajahmundry-Vijayawada sections.

On August 3rd, the Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the expansion of the road. In a letter sent to the Union Minister, MP Bharat stated that the highway should be expanded to six lanes within the Anakapalli-Annavaram-Diwan Cheruvu sections.

The problem of ever-increasing traffic in the 160-km stretch of the Rajanagaram- Khammam -Devarapalli green field project in the joint East Godavari district was brought to the notice of the Union Minister.

Gadkari said that six lanes are being sanctioned in the Anakapalli-Annavaram-Diwan Cheruvu section on National Highway 16.

He said that the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) related to six lanes has already been approved. He said that the works for the expansion of six lanes in the Anakapalli-Annavaram-Diwan Cheruvu sections of the National Highway-16 will be started soon.