Rajamahendravaram: Poet Chilukuri receives Gandhiji Sadbhavana Award
Noted poet, environmentalist and social service activist Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao received the Gandhiji Sadbhavana Award here on Monday.
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he received the award from Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission president P Vijayababu and State Media Academy president Kommineni Srinivas at a programme held in Vijayawada on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh State Trade Union chairman P Goutam Reddy, Media Academy Secretary Balagangadhara Tilak, Philanthropic Society president Addanki Raja Yona, Sri Sri Kalavedika president Kathimanda Pratap, Dream organization president Medara Suresh and others participated in the programme. On this occasion, the literary men of Kadiyam and Rajamahendravaram areas and the representatives of various service associations congratulated him.