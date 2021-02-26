Rajamahendravaram: Rally ahead of skating championship

Rajamahendravaram: Skating rally with 200 skaters was organised from Pushkar Ghat to KambalaTank here on Thursday, as part of 32nd Andhra Pradesh State-level Inter-district Roller Skating Championship Competitionsunder the aegis of Rajamahendri International School (RIS).

Participating in the programme, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said sports and games help boost competitive spirit, confidence and creativity. Because of corona, the students could not participate in sports activities.

The students learnt lessons through online classes and congratulated RIS management for conducting the skating competitions.

RIS chairman TK Visweswara Reddy said as many as 400 skaters from 13 districts will participate in the competitions scheduled to be held from March 3 to 8 on the premises of RIS, which is having second largest skating rink in the State.

Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali, Additional Superintendent of Police Latha Madhuri, District Education Officer S Abraham, RIS Director T Saroop Reddy, Principal T Satya Soundarya, RIS Principal Chandra Sekhar and others were present.