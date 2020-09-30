Rajamahendravaram: SSS completes 190 days of service during Covid pandemic

Rajamahendravaram: The relentless service of Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) for 190 days during Covid-19 pandemic period created record. Swarnandhra became a ray of hope to the shelterless and needy in society and a boon to them in this Covid-19 pandemic.



Swarnandhra provided shelter to scores of migrant workers also by providing freely breakfast, lunch, snacks, supper, clothes, blankets, toothpastes, brushes, masks, sanitisers etc on its own.

Though it is the duty of municipal corporation to take care of inmates in the night shelters, Swarnandhra took their responsibility treating it as a social responsibility.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday, Swarnandhra founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said the aim of the organisation is to serve the needy in society, though thousands of rupees spent on its own.

Swarnandhra also responding to the government's call relating to service whenever necessary. Satisfaction of beneficiaries is very important than any other thing and moreover, Swarnandhra also running old-age home successfully by providing necessary amenities to them. SSS is in 25 years of service to the people, he averred and assured to continue it in future also.

SSS taking care of migrant workers by even cutting their hair







