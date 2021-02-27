Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector assures redressal of ration vehicle drivers' problems

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali on Friday said that the government is very much particular to supply essential commodities at the doorstep of the people through vans and the problems of the drivers of mobile dispensing vehicles will be addressed shortly.

Addressing van drivers, village revenue officers and volunteers at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram, she asked the volunteers to submit list of street-wise beneficiaries. Ration material should be delivered at the houses of beneficiaries.

The ration shop dealers open their shops from 6 am to load the commodities on the vans and the commodities delivered to the beneficiaries between 6pm to 7pm, if they are not available in the morning, she averred.

She asked the volunteers, van drivers and village revenue officers to work in coordination to deliver the goods in right time to the beneficiaries.

Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao and other officials were present.