Rajamahendravaram: Teach lessons to students in interesting manner

Rajamahendravaram: District School Education Officer (DSEO) K Vasudeva Rao said that teachers should teach lessons in an interesting way to the primary level students. He observed the primary-level school complex meeting being held in the Danavaipeta Municipal High School on Monday. He expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the meetings as per schedule. Addressing the teachers, he said school complex meetings are useful for teachers. Apart from the things they have learned, they can learn more things from each other about the teaching methods and innovative things being followed in other schools. Every teacher should teach based on the aptitude of the student.

He explained the method of teaching the lessons to make the primary school students understand. Lessons were taught interestingly to the students in the form of figures on the board. Vasudeva Rao suggested that teachers should devote all the school time to teaching. If teachers work with commitment, it will draw good results, he said. He said that students don’t want to skip school when they have an interesting classroom. Rajamahendravaram division deputy education officer EVBS Narayana, School Complex chairman N Raja Prashant, secretary Parasa Jagannadha Rao, CRPs Jayanthi Sastri, Koteswari and others participated.