Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Mahila campaigns for Mahanadu

Rajamahendravaram : The Telugu Mahila of Rajahmundry Parliamentary constituency is conducting door-to-door campaign to invite women to attend TDP Mahanadu to be held at Vemagiri under Rajamahendravaram rural constituency on May 27 and 28.

Committee president M Vijayalakshmi said that the Mahanadu of Rajahmundry will go down in the history in an unprecedented manner. She said that every woman in the 42 divisions within the city will be invited to Mahanadu.

City Telugu Mahila committee president Kosuri Chandipriya said that this Mahanadu, which is being organised along with party’s founder president Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations, is very special. Lakhs of women will attend and make the Mahanadu programme a success, she claimed.

State Anganwadi Committee spokesperson K Velugu Kumari, Telugu Mahila State vice-president D Parvathi Sundari, State executive secretary T Nirmala, Rajahmundry parliament Telugu Mahila committee vice-president K Sujana Chowdary and others participated.