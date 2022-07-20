Rajamahendravaram: Welfare schemes applicable for all eligible, Collector Madhavi Latha affirms

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Collector K Madhavi Latha clarified that eligibility is the only standard for welfare schemes. If for any reason, the beneficiaries didn't receive the government welfare schemes, they will be given as part of the biannual programme, she added.

The Collector participated in 'Navaratnalu' - biannual cash grant programme at Municipal Corporation office here on Tuesday. She said, "The implementation of social security pensions is a continuous process.

The details of those deserved, who have not received the schemes, will be identified through volunteer system."

The Collector said that 12,997 new people have been identified and granted social security pensions. Similarly, 479 people are being given new rice cards and YSR Arogyasri cards through Civil Supplies Department. About 1,697 mothers have been newly sanctioned Amma Vodi scheme. More than 19,000 beneficiaries will be benefited under Jagananna Todu, YSR Cheyutha, Asara, and zero interest in the district. The beneficiaries were advised to re-apply through the volunteers, if they haven't received any of the schemes. She informed that Rs 3,24,92,500 was disbursed as YSR pension Kanuka to 12,997 people and Rs 29,91,796 bank loans were sanctioned to 757 groups.

RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, DCCB chairman Akula Veerraju, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and YSRCP leader Ch Nageswar were present.