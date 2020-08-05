Rajamahendravaram: WUAs abolished, elections to be held soon

Rajamahendravaram: The Government has issued a GO with number 31, abolishing all the managements of Water User Associations (WUA), Distributary Committees (DC) and Project Committees (PC) in Central, Eastern deltas and Yeleru division in the district. Elections will be held shortly for all the associations and committees, which came into existence in the year 1998 during Telugu Desam government for the benefit of farmers.



As per the GO, 100 WUAs in central and eastern deltas, 25 WUAs in Yeleru division, nine WUAs in Pampa division and 50 WUAs relating to 1600 minor irrigation tanks. One DC arranged for five WUAs and one PC arranged for some DCs. These were aimed to supervise works relating to canal and drain repairs and cleaning etc.

Irrigation department prepare estimates for the works and the committees execute them. Until the completion of elections, irrigation deputy executive engineers head WUAs, executive engineers for DCs and superintending engineers for PCs.