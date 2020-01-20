Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rally on fuel conservation taken out in Vijayawada

Rally on fuel conservation taken out in VijayawadaHindustan Petroleum LPG chief manager M Srinivas flagging off a bicycle rally in Vijayawada on Sunday
Highlights

Hindustan Petroleum LPG chief manager M Srinivas appealed to the people to minimise the use of petroleum products and preserve them for the coming...

Vijayawada: Hindustan Petroleum LPG chief manager M Srinivas appealed to the people to minimise the use of petroleum products and preserve them for the coming generations.

He flagged off a bicycle rally organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and National Gas from BRTS road to Madhuranagar junction here on Sunday. Representatives and staff from various petroleum and gas companies from across the city participated in the rally.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said that to create awareness among people to minimise the use of petroleum and gas products various initiatives are being taken by them from January 16 to 31. He said that by importing crude oil from foreign countries, we are paying lakhs of crores of rupees as export and import duties which need to be minimized.

Hindustan petroleum representatives L Shymal Teja, MVSNV Brahmananda Rao, LP Fulzele, GVV Mukteswara Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top