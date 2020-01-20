Rally on fuel conservation taken out in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Hindustan Petroleum LPG chief manager M Srinivas appealed to the people to minimise the use of petroleum products and preserve them for the coming generations.



He flagged off a bicycle rally organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and National Gas from BRTS road to Madhuranagar junction here on Sunday. Representatives and staff from various petroleum and gas companies from across the city participated in the rally.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said that to create awareness among people to minimise the use of petroleum and gas products various initiatives are being taken by them from January 16 to 31. He said that by importing crude oil from foreign countries, we are paying lakhs of crores of rupees as export and import duties which need to be minimized.

Hindustan petroleum representatives L Shymal Teja, MVSNV Brahmananda Rao, LP Fulzele, GVV Mukteswara Rao and others were present.