Ramzan on low key in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada/ Kurnool: The holy month of Ramadan began for Muslims of Andhra Pradesh amid a Covid-19 lockdown by avoiding congregation at mosques to offer prayers. Muslim clerics have already met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and promised to abide by the lockdown stipulations and limit the prayers in mosques to just five persons. They have advised, along with the officials, the Muslims to confine their prayers to their homes. Even the taraweeh is not to be allowed for public.



Reports from all over the State suggest that no congregations at mosques were seen. Visakhapatnam saw instructions stuck on the gates of the mosques requesting the community to extend support and follow lockdown restrictions diligently. If Ramzan is the time to reconnect with the loved ones for Muslims, this year, it is more of a lonely affair for the community. "Keeping novel coronavirus in view, we decided to make it a subdued celebration."

"Apparently, the pandemic has changed the way we usher in the holy month Ramadan," said Basheer Ahmed, who owns a grocery store. Mosques located at Jagadamba junction, Maharanipeta, Marripalem, Gopalapatnam and other areas which would normally witness scores of Muslims gathering to offer prayers looked deserted. Police were seen monitoring some of the mosques to ensure the place of worship congregation-free. In Vijayawada, the picture was no different. Noor Khan, automobile spare parts dealer, said that they are all staying at home to offer prayers five times a day right from morning till evening during the holy month. "We are all fasting as usual like every year," he said.

Mohammad Khaizar, public relations specialist, said that everyone in the community was staying at home and offering prayers. People were taking turns and offering namaz as only three persons were allowed apart from the Imam and the Muezzin. Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region followed suit as conditions applied. District Collector V Veera Pandiyan had called for a meeting of the elders of the Muslim community and asked them to ensure that the community did not break the lockdown. However, some members of the community reportedly defied the lockdown conditions and offered prayers at Gadda Street in Old Town by offering prayers at a mosque in a burial yard. Permission for only Azan and siren alert for fasting have been allowed.

The Collector ordered increased bandobust in the area as it is a red zone.