Rare heart surgery performed at kurnool govt hospital

Kurnool: A rare heart surgery has been successfully performed on a 66-year-old man at Kurnool government general hospital, said Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Head of Department (HoD) and hospital superintendent, Dr C Prabhakar Reddy. Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Dr Prabhakar Reddy said that one Athaur Rehman, resident of Nandikotkur and a farmer by profession, has developed pain in his heart. His family members rushed him to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment.



After he was admitted in the hospital, angiogram has been performed. After conducting angiogram it has been observed that almost all blood vessels were blocked and the functioning of heart was only 25 per cent.

Performing bypass surgery has also become impossible due to the problem of COPD in lungs. Due to the COPD problem, the heart has also enlarged. The private hospitals have refused to provide treatment. Finding no other way to get treatment, the family members admitted Athaur Rehman in Kurnool government general hospital. A week ago surgery was performed and the patient has successfully recovered, said the hospital superintendent. The patient has been kept under the doctors’ care for a week at the hospital. The Superintendent said that the surgery has been performed free of cost under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. Two schemes Stemi program and NTR Vaidya Seva are boon to the cardiac patients. Relatives of the patient profusely thanked the State government for the help, said Dr Prabhakar Reddy.