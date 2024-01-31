Rayalaseema women association demands compensation to to those who lost auto

Taslim and Lakshmidevi, state president and secretaries of Rayalaseema Women's Association, have demanded immediate compensation for those who have lost their auto. They highlighted a specific incident where a building collapse resulted in the destruction of an auto parked below it.

The concerned owners and authorities have been seeking compensation for about 5 months, but no justice has been done to them by the PSP and Corporation. If the compensation is not paid immediately, they threatened to escalate their protests.

Various group members, including Madagalam Prasad, Venkateshu, Prathapareddy, Karimun, Chan Begum, Shobharani, Mastani, Zarina, Subhani, Haseena, Adilakshmi, Kasim, Kaja, Ramesh, Suri, and others, participated in the protest.