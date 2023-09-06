Ready for elections at anytime irrespective of simulataneous elections, YV Subba Reddy

Amid discussions over the simultaneous elections, YSR Congress Party leader YV Subba Reddy made interesting comments during his tour of East Godavari district saying that YSRCP is ready for elections at anytime no matter how the elections are held. He said that the people are eager to give mandate to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Subba Reddy said that the government schemes implemented by YSRCP would contribute to their victory in all 175 constituencies of the state.

Subba Reddy also criticized Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he had previously lured 23 individuals into the TDP and benefited from their association and clarified that there is no chance of YSRCP MLAs joining the Telugu Desam Party now.

Further, the former TTD chairman said that there no wrong in changing the name India to Bharat. However, he said it should be done in a way that does not hurt the sentiments of the people. He also suggested that the youth wear t-shirts to encourage and support their cause.

Responding to the violence in Bhimavaram during Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra, YV Subba Reddy also alleged that the TDP leaders provoking the YSRCP cadre and thus resorting to violence.