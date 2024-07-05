Real estate boom in Pithapuram as Pawan buys land

Kakinada: Pithapuram has taken new wings not only in terms of tourism and handloom marketing but also in the field of real estate. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has become a full-fledged local by buying land in Pithapuram, which he represents as MLA.

He bought two bits of 1.44 acres and 2.08 acres in the Bhogapuram and Illindrada revenue area of Pithapuram mandal. On Wednesday, the registration of these lands was done in the name of Konidela Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan said that he will build a camp office on two acres of this land of 3.52 acres and a house in the remaining area. He also said the same issue in the Pithapuram public meeting and announced that henceforth he will be a Pithapuram resident. Locals said that the market value of an acre in the area where Pawan Kalyan bought the land is between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Some Jana Sena Party leaders and people’s representatives showed enthusiasm to buy more than 10 acres of gardens and fields along with this land, and now the land prices there have increased significantly.

A farmer from Pithapuram said that the land prices here have increased to Rs 40 lakh per acre in the last two days. As the news of Pawan Kalyan’s land purchase is known to everyone, it is said that the price of land is likely to increase further. Jana Sena activists say that Pawan himself visited Padagaya Kshetra, Purhuthika Shakti Peetham, Bangaru Papa Dargah, and Andhra Baptist Church and also said them several times in his speeches which helped increase the number of visitors.

Locals also say that it was a good opportunity to sell uncultivable lands at a high price in the real estate market. However, if proper steps are taken to ensure abundant irrigation water in the two crop-growing lands in the constituency, it will be more helpful for the farmers, they said.