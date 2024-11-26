Rebest distributes scholarships to 20 students

Anakapalli: As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Rebest awarded Rs5,000 scholarship to 20 students each, including employees’ children and local school students, allocating Rs1 lakh to support educational aspirations of the needy students. Also, the company distributed school bags and stationery boxes to children in various schools.

The distribution programme was held marking the 10th anniversary celebration of Rebest industry, Anakapalli district’s Achutapuram SEZ. It was attended by Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and AP Roads Development Corporation chairman Pragada Nageswara Rao. During the event, they emphasised that the industry’s growth hinges on the dedication of its employees and urged the management to prioritise employee welfare. Outstanding employees were honoured with rewards presented by the MLA.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar stressed that companies such as these should come forward to empower the needy students by providing educational support and scholarship. The company recognised employees’ exceptional contributions by awarding Rs.15,000 to each employee completing 10 years of service. A total of 26 employees received these awards. The event was attended by company representatives, including Yama Group director Steve, Indian director Ashok and employees such as K. Kranti Kumar, Mohan, Jagan, Syam Sundar, Lakshmipathi, among others.