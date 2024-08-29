Religious Fervour marks Utlotsavam in Tirumala

Tirumala : As part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Utlotsavam was organised in Tirumala on Wednesday evening. This festival is customarily observed on the next day of Krishna Janmashtami every year in Tirumala, where local youth will take part in large numbers.

The event began with the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy and Sri Krishna Swamy taken around in a grand procession on separate golden ‘Tiruchis’ around Mada streets.

Hundreds of youth competed with each other to break the ‘utti’, tied 25 feet above the ground level.

TTD cancelled all the afternoon arjita sevas following the festival.

Both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Sridhar, Deputy EO Bhaskar, Peishkar Srihari and other officers, devotees were present.