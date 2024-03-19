Report details of seized cash, goods within 24 hrs, officials told

Rajamahendravaram: Collector and District Election Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the East Godavari district enforcement nodal agencies should provide the reports regarding the seized goods, vehicles, cash, etc within 24 hours in view of the general elections.

Along with District SP P Jagadeesh, she reviewed the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with the enforcement officers on Monday.

The Collector said that the details of large amounts of cash transactions, distribution of cash, liquor sales, etc during the general elections to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly should be uploaded on the website designated by the State enforcement nodal agencies.

If people carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash with them, they should furnish details. She said that the flying squad teams will seize the cash if no details are produced.

According to the ECI guidelines, it has been clarified that everyone must log on to the EMS app. The details of the items seized during the surveillance checks and at the check posts should be recorded and uploaded in the app within the prescribed period.

She said that this will act as a one-stop contact. If anyone carries more than Rs 10 lakh, the flying squad teams will seize that amount, and that amount will be released after verification of the relevant documents.

The Collector made it clear that checking of baggage will be done by police and flying squads at airports and helipads. On receipt of complaints regarding hoarding of cash or other valuables in any premises, expenditure auditor, nodal officer, district enforcement nodal officer and the Income Tax department should be informed.

District audit officer and enforcement nodal officer Venkateswara Rao, enforcement superintendent V Soma Sekhar, district transport officer KV Krishna Rao, excise officer Y Srilatha, State GST Joint Commissioner J Neeraja, district forest officer B Naga Raju, IT officer Rajasekhar, Central GST representative Sridhar, enforcement superintendent K Jaya Mounika and others participated.