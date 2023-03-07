Resolve grievances transparently: ASP
Additional Superintendent of Police P Jagadish received 18 petitions at Spandana programme held at District Old Police office on Monday.
Chittoor: Additional Superintendent of Police P Jagadish received 18 petitions at Spandana programme held at District Old Police office on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the ASP said that all the complaints registered in Spandana would be resolved before the prescribed due date. He assured the woes of petitioners would be resolved in a transparent manner. DSP K Srinivasa Murthy was present.
