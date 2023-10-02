Restrictions on footpath relaxed only after forest department clearance-TTD Chairman

Live
Asserting that the safety and security of pilgrim devotees is most important, the Chairman of TTD .
Tirumala: Asserting that the safety and security of pilgrim devotees is most important, the Chairman of TTD . Bhumana Karunakara Reddy clarified that only if the forest department officials confirm that there is no threat from wild animals along Alipiri Footpath route, the time restrictions will be relaxed in the case of children under the age of 12 years.
On Monday, the Chairman inspected the queue lines from Gogarbham Circle to Krishna Teja Circle in the background of the continued heavy pilgrim rush in Tirumala since Thursday evening. He inquired whether the devotees are getting food, drinking water, coffee, tea, buttermilk. He directed the authorities to make more arrangements so that the devotees do not face any trouble.
Later, speaking to the media, he said that the number of devotees in Tirumala have increased in the last four days due to the sacred Purattasi month and holidays. He said that the queue lines extended upto 4 to 5 kms. With the intention of giving quick darshan to the common devotees, TTD has cancelled VIP break, supatham and slotted sarva darshanam tokens. The devotees in the queue lines said that they have provided adequate facilities without getting impatient anywhere. He said that a large number of devotees is being anticipated for the upcoming Navratri Brahmotsavam from October 15 to 23 and TTD authorities are making necessary arrangements for the big event.
Chairman lauds TTD officials
The Chairman lauded the impeccable services TTD officials and employees under the directives of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in the supervision of JEO and CVSO , in the last four days in maintaining the unprecedented pilgrim crowd situation working day and night without giving scope for any untoward incident.
JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Annaprasadam DyEO Rajendra, Deputy CF Srinivasulu and others were present.