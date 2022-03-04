Retain Gudur segment in Nellore: MLA Varaprasad

Nellore: Following the footsteps of senior leaders of ruling party, Gudur MLA Dr V Varaprasad Rao also handed over a representation to District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Thursday asking him to exclude Gudur Assembly segment from merging it with the proposed Sri Balaji District. Local JAC of various organisations have been staging protests for some time and they observed bandh in the town on Wednesday too.

As the dissent on the district rejig has been increasing day by day, Varaprasad Rao also joined hands with them and started demanding for remaining the assembly segment in Nellore district as it is close to Nellore city. As per the district reorganisation proposals, there are Sullurpet (SC), Gudur (SC), Venkatagiri and Sarvepalli Assembly segments in Tirupati parliament constituency and they would be merged with the proposed Sri Balaji District.

But Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy appealed to Chief Minister and managed to exclude from the merger. Now, there are only three areas that have to be included. Subsequently, Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed illogical rejig separating both major water bodies like Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs where Somasila will be with Nellore and Kandaleru goes to Balaji District.

He handed over a representation to the Collector and extended solidarity to the protesting leaders at Rapur. Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy also requested Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue Gudur Assembly segment in Nellore district and Kandukuru to be retained in Prakasam district considering possible administrative issues.

Now, Varaprasad Rao has also placed a request to the government through the Collector on Thursday to consider holding Gudur revenue division in Nellore district. Sullurpet is the only constituency in Tirupati parliament segment where no leader represented the government to rethink the reorganisation process.