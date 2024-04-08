Return of Jagan doubtful: PK

Vijayawada: Political strategist Prashant Kishor said the going for the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections, is going to be a tough one. “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will find it very difficult" to come back,” he said.



Kishor had worked for Reddy in 2019 when his YSRC party had vanquished the incumbent Telugu Desam Party, now a BJP ally. Prashant said Reddy, like former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, has gone into a "provider" mode for his constituents, instead of being a leader who could fulfill people's aspirations.