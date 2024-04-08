  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Return of Jagan doubtful: PK

Return of Jagan doubtful: PK
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Political strategist Prashant Kishor said the going for the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held alongside...

Vijayawada: Political strategist Prashant Kishor said the going for the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections, is going to be a tough one. “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will find it very difficult" to come back,” he said.

Kishor had worked for Reddy in 2019 when his YSRC party had vanquished the incumbent Telugu Desam Party, now a BJP ally. Prashant said Reddy, like former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, has gone into a "provider" mode for his constituents, instead of being a leader who could fulfill people's aspirations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X