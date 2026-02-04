Revenue issues reviewed in state-level video conference

Anantapur: A State-level review meeting on key revenue-related services was held on Tuesday through video conference from the CCLA office, Vijayawada, covering issues related to the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), IVRS, mutations, re-survey, and distribution of Pattadar Passbooks scheduled for February.

The review was chaired by Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary (Revenue), along with Jayalakshmi, CCLA & Special Chief Secretary, with participation from District Collectors, Joint Collectors, DROs, and RDOs from across the State. From Anantapur Collectorate, District Collector O Anand, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO A Malola, and other revenue officials participated in the review via video conference from the Mini Conference Hall. The officials discussed measures to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms, expedite land-related services, and ensure timely distribution of Pattadar Passbooks, with emphasis on transparency and efficient service delivery at the district level.